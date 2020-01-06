Here are some of the early reactions to Gov. Brad Little’s second State of the State message today:
House Speaker Scott Bedke was pleased. “The 3.75% no-gimmick budget – that’s an austere budget. I think it’s going to go over fine,” he said. “It’s been a while since anyone proposed a 3.75% budget. It’s appealing to me. I need to take a more close look at it. It’s appealing to me if we can touch all the bases that have been described.”
Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, called Little's emphasis on mental health care for children in public schools "the single most exciting thing" in the address. “I'm particularly interested in children so the fact that he is putting some thought into trauma informed care for kids in school is really great,” she said Monday.
State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra was strongly supportive of Little’s remarks following the speech, though the governor proposed about $23 million less in state funding for public schools next year than she had requested. She praised his focus on public education at all levels as one of the central priorities of his proposed budget, especially his pitch to spend $30 million to increase teacher pay over the next several years (she had requested $40 million). “Education is his top priority again so it was very exciting to hear what we will be working on this session,” Ybarra said immediately following the speech. “We do have a teacher shortage and I commend the Legislature and the governor for looking at ways to maintain our veteran (teachers) in the state of Idaho and I think it is a step in the right direction.”
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said of Little’s proposed budget, “I love it. I’m an appropriations guy – you know we missed the mark last year.” When Idaho lawmakers adjourned their session last year, they thought they’d set a budget that would leave close to $175 million on the table; revenues didn’t come in as forecast, and that projected year-end ending balance shrunk to about $80 million. Youngblood said Little’s “coming in off the bat with the 1% and 2% reductions was awesome.” The governor directed state agencies to make those cuts, 1% from their current year’s budget and 2% from their base for next year, before the session began. “And the agencies came through,” Youngblood said. He called Little’s overall budget proposal “very modest,” and said proposed increases for Corrections are something badly needed. “I have been praying for that,” he said. “We’ve got a huge issue.”
Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, said in a statement, “Without question, Gov. Little has delivered to lawmakers the best, most conservative starting point a governor has given the Idaho Legislature in many years. The governor’s no-gimmicks budget, which holds spending growth to 3.75 percent, is music to our ears, though we believe there is still room for additional cuts.”