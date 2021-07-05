The Ada County Board of Commissioners selected Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford as the new Ada County Sheriff in a 2-1 votelast week over two other candidates, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The lone "no" vote came from GOP Commissioner Ryan Davidson, who said he wanted an outsider for the new sheriff.
“I would be honored to make the motion to appoint Matt Clifford as our next Ada County Sheriff,” Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said. Commissioner and Chairman Rod Beck looked for a second, but hearing only silence, seconded the decision himself.
The two other nominees were Doug Traubel and Mike Chilton, who were selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee, with Traubel ranked as top pick. Traubel’s drew scrutiny for controversial comments include blaming Jewish people for violence in the Soviet Union and suggesting at least 50% of rape allegations were false.
