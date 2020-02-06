By the skin of its teeth, a proposal from Eagle High School seniors to ban smoking and vaping in cars and in the presence of minors was introduced as a bill in the House Health & Welfare Committee today, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. Seniors Kalli Falck and Marjorie Dehlin presented their proposed legislation to committee members. The legislation survived a vote that would have send it back to the authors for a clearer definition of the word “vaping.”
The bill could return for a full hearing in the coming weeks.
“It went really well. They gave us the full experience, which I liked,” Falck said.
Falck, Dehlin and classmates Summer Young and Jake Mesecher are among four of five groups of students at Eagle High working on crafting legislation for their American Government senior projects.
In a tie vote, the committee rejected sending the proposal back to the high school seniors. Then, committee members voted to sent it forward to be printed.
“The chair strongly feels that getting youth involved in legislation is critical in the political process,” Chairman Fred Wood, R-Twin Falls, said. “We ought to use these opportunities … as a teaching element to have our students understand exactly what we do here.”
