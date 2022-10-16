Dane Partridge gave his life for the cause of freedom, writes Rexburg Standard Journal reporter David Pace. Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine after receiving life-threatening injuries during a firefight, his sister Jenny Corry said. He was serving in the Ukrainian infantry on the front lines, having arrived in the country on April 27.
“Dane and his team were ambushed when they were clearing trenches by two Russian vehicles,” Corry said.
The family received the report from an organization worker with Logistical Emergencies Getting Solved. L.E.G.S. is an organization composed of “civilians, many with military experience, who just grabbed a backpack and went to Ukraine,” Corry said. The organization primarily provides rescue and aid work with civilians.
Partridge, who has five children, had been wounded earlier in the fighting, but returned to the field.
He graduated from Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School in 2006. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation, and from 2007-2009, he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad.
“He was my driver, and sometimes my gunner,” his former non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Matt Reeves, shared on Facebook. “... He wasn’t Ukrainian, he didn’t have family from there, he was just a guy from Idaho. I wanted to tell him that his family, his friends, and his old battle buddies needed him here, safe. But he felt so strongly about it that he went. And there’s no possible way to talk someone out of something like that. Nor can you even approach them about it. He felt that same call to defend the Ukrainian people as he did for the Iraqi people.”
