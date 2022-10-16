Dane Partridge

Dane Partridge, of Rexburg, died Tuesday from injuries received while fighting in Ukraine.

 Courtesy photo Partridge family

Dane Partridge gave his life for the cause of freedom, writes Rexburg Standard Journal reporter David Pace. Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine after receiving life-threatening injuries during a firefight, his sister Jenny Corry said. He was serving in the Ukrainian infantry on the front lines, having arrived in the country on April 27.

“Dane and his team were ambushed when they were clearing trenches by two Russian vehicles,” Corry said.

