An Idaho Falls representative says he wants to lead a push to impeach Gov. Brad Little in large part over his actions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, said he and another, unnamed representative are finalizing a draft of their proposed articles of impeachment and plan to post them online.
In a Monday interview with the Post Register, Jim Jones, who has served as both Chief Justice of the Idaho State Supreme Court and state attorney general in the past, bluntly said “it won’t work.”
“(Little) clearly has the authority to make a declaration of an emergency and the authority to take necessary actions to alleviate the emergency or prevent it,” Jones said, adding that those actions do allow him to suspend gatherings.
Christensen said he believe the governor's actions to limit gatherings were unconstitutional, and also objected to the governor's distribution of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid funds without prior legislative approval. You can read Krutzig's full story online here, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.