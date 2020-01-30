Eastern Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot was at the Capitol this week pushing hard for his current cause: Helping out ordinary folks who see small medical bills run up into thousands in debt through predatory collection practices and attorney fees, by changing Idaho law.
“We want to protect them from egregious collection tactics that to me sound unbelievable,” VanderSloot said. “It became apparent to us that much of what they’re doing is actually legal. It shouldn’t be.”
VanderSloot, owner of Melaleuca in Idaho Falls, has lined up House and Senate sponsors and has been talking with organizations representing doctors and hospitals about his proposed bill, which is still in draft form. The “Idaho Patient Act” would sharply limit medical billing practices in Idaho, including new deadlines, caps on collection agency legal fees, notice requirements and more.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, a lawyer who handles medical debt cases, said he's opposed to the bill as currently drafted, which he described as "five-and-a-half pages of regulation." You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.