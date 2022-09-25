E-bikes on the Greenbelt

Cyclists on e-bikes share the roadway with conventional bikes along the greenbelt in Boise on Thursday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise’s bustling greenbelt is seeing an increase in all types of traffic, including e-bikes, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido. Regular trail users are by now well familiar with the low hum the bikes make as their riders effortlessly glide past, hopefully after giving the “on your left” signal.

Some residents are concerned about how this increased presence of electric bikes will affect safety on the narrow, often congested greenbelt.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments