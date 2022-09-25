Boise’s bustling greenbelt is seeing an increase in all types of traffic, including e-bikes, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido. Regular trail users are by now well familiar with the low hum the bikes make as their riders effortlessly glide past, hopefully after giving the “on your left” signal.
Some residents are concerned about how this increased presence of electric bikes will affect safety on the narrow, often congested greenbelt.
Boise City Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton said he has noticed an increase in the number of complaints, comments and concerns the city has received in the last couple of years about the e-bikes.
“There’s absolutely an increase in e-bikes all over Boise and all over the country,” said Hallyburton, who’s also the founder of Boise Bicycle Project. “... It’s not something we’re used to seeing.”
He said the speed at which the bikes travel might be an adjustment for many who aren’t used to them. However, there are also a number of rules for using the greenbelt that everyone is subject to — including e-bikes.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.