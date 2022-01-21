The Idaho House had Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s “Day of Tears” resolution on its calendar this morning, to recognize tomorrow, Jan. 22, as “Idaho’s Day of Tears” and encourage flags to be lowered to half-staff to “mourn the innocents who have lost their lives to abortion.” But when it came up, there were only 44 representatives present in the chamber, and 10 representatives were missing because JFAC was meeting at the same time that the House convened, 8 a.m. This is common on Fridays early in the legislative session, when the House holds only a brief early-morning session and then adjourns to allow out-of-town representatives to catch early flights home for the weekend.
That prompted some conferring between Ehardt and legislative leaders, and checking of rules. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said no votes can be taken when the House is missing a committee.
So Ehardt settled instead for asking for a personal privilege during the time for announcements today, in which she decried the Roe vs. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 that legalized abortion, and expressed hope that it will soon be overturned. Jan. 22 is the 50-year anniversary of that decision.
“A great wrong has been perpetrated on this country,” Ehardt told the House, “and that wrong is that 62 million babies have been lost, have been aborted.” Many states are bringing resolutions similar to hers, she said; a similar one is pending in the Senate, which meets at 10:45 today.
Ehardt said she was in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 1, the day that the U.S. Supreme Court heard an abortion case. She attended “a gala that evening with 600 people” that she said brought her “hope.” “The hope was that in five or six months we will see a change in the rulings of the Supreme Court, and these things will be kicked back to the states. So I got to be part of that,” she told the House.
“So I know we can’t officially address it today. I appreciate the opportunity to stand and to hopefully bring light to something that has been going on in this country that we hope to change in another four or five months.”
Since it was the time for announcements, when any lawmaker may make an announcement, Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, rose next. “Tomorrow is the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, when the women’s constitutional right to choose was enshrined in our Constitution,” Necochea told the House. “This made abortion care safer for people, and something to celebrate.”
With that, the House adjourned until 11 a.m. Monday.
