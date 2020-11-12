St. Luke’s Health System announced today it will temporarily pause certain elective procedures because of increased hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The temporary suspension takes effect Monday, according to a news release from the health system. The system will temporarily stop scheduling elective procedures if they can be delayed 90 days without negative consequences and if they require an overnight hospital stay.
The temporary pause will last for six weeks, until Dec. 25.
The health system in March previously suspended all elective procedures because of the coronavirus' spread, but began scheduling them again later in the spring. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required); below is St. Luke's full announcement.
"Increased COVID-19 Hospitalizations Forces St. Luke’s to Pause Certain Elective Surgeries and Procedures Effective Monday, Nov. 16 to Dec. 25
BOISE, ID – Due to significant and increasing COVID-19 activity resulting in hospitalization in the community, St. Luke’s Health System announced Thursday that in order to proactively manage its capacity for care, it will temporarily stop scheduling certain elective surgeries and procedures that can be delayed 90 or more days without negative consequences and require an overnight hospital stay. This temporary pause goes into effect Monday, Nov. 16 and will be in place for the next six weeks until Friday, Dec. 25.
St. Luke’s Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley and Nampa Medical Centers will also cancel all impacted elective cases (that can be delayed 90 or more days) requiring an overnight stay that are already scheduled the week of Monday, Nov. 16. St. Luke’s will continue to evaluate the cancelation of future impacted elective procedures on a weekly basis. Impacted patients will be contacted directly.
St. Luke’s Hospitals in McCall, Wood River and Mountain Home will not cancel any currently scheduled impacted elective surgeries and procedures. Those will proceed as planned.
At St. Luke’s Magic Valley, the pause on pediatric admissions will continue. All pediatric patients needing admission will be transferred from Twin Falls to other facilities with the following exceptions:
• Patients at least 14 years old and at least 40 kg in weight and non-COVID may be admitted to an adult bed at Magic Valley hospital.
• Patients fewer than 28 days of life and non-COVID may be admitted to the Magic Valley hospital NICU.
This pause does not impact elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay. St. Luke’s will continue to monitor our capacity for care and make adjustments as appropriate."