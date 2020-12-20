A deluge of COVID-19 cases has swamped Central District Health and created a backlog of reported cases, meaning Ada County’s case numbers on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare are not accurate. According to the department’s website, Ada County’s seven-day moving average incident rate is 29.5 per 100,000 Thursday — one of the lowest in the state.
That’s far lower than what the number actually is though, according to the district, as reported initially reported by the Idaho Statesman. The district estimates the actual incident rate is closer to 85-90 per 100,000. The district simply hasn’t been able to catch up, due to the backlog.
