Josh Harvey usually celebrates the Fourth of July with fireworks, writes idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. “This year’s different,” said Harvey, fire management bureau chief of the Idaho Department of Lands. He said there are “tinder box conditions” right now and encouraged Idahoans to strongly consider not using fireworks this weekend.
As drought and higher temperatures affect Idaho and the western United States, officials are warning people of fire dangers. This week’s heat wave and upcoming holiday caused warnings and the longer seasonal outlook is potentially dangerous as well.
During a press conference Thursday, Nick Nauslar of the National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services said 90% of the western U.S. is in drought and 56% is in exceptional drought. Much of the drought has expanded and intensified in recent months, too.
Forecasts for July predict temperatures above normal and precipitation below normal. There is above normal significant fire potential for all of Idaho this month, Nauslar said, and “no real relief in sight.” You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.