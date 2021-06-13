Idaho Fish & Game has issued a fish salvage order below the Magic Reservoir after the current drought forced the canal company to halt irrigation months earlier than usual, writes Post Register reporter Jerry Painter. The Magic Dam was shut off Thursday because of low snowpack and low water carryover after a second year of extra dry weather in central Idaho.
The Big Wood Canal Company reported the reservoir at about 4% capacity last week. The dam normally is shut down in late September.
With the dam gates shut, the flows on the Richfield Canal and Big Wood River are “functionally de-watered," Fish & Game said. What little water flows through the Big Wood River becomes too shallow and warm to support trout.
You can read Painter's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.