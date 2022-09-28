As part of the Pride in the Park event, April Hoy waves a rainbow flag during the “Pride Stride” march in Coeur d’Alene City Park, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Pride in the Park is North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event to celebrate Pride Month.
A drag performer in the Coeur d’Alene LGBTQ+ pride event this summer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a North Idaho blogger who falsely accused him of exposing himself on stage, writes reporter Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio.
The suit filed in Kootenai County Monday alleges Summer Bushnell, who runs a Facebook page and blog called “The Bushnell Report,” falsely stated Eric Posey flashed his genitalia to the public, including children.
Posey, whose drag name is “Mona Liza Million,” performed at Pride in the Park on June 11.
The complaint alleges Bushnell edited a video of Posey’s performance with a blur around his pelvic area to imply he exposed himself. A blog post sharing the video is titled, “Why isn’t this man in jail?” More than 19,000 people viewed it on Facebook and, in the caption, Bushnell encouraged people to call the police.
A few weeks later, the city prosecutor’s office announced it had reviewed the unedited footage and found the claims against Posey to be unfounded.
Posey’s complaint says Bushnell knew the claims she made were false because she shared the unedited video with the city of Coeur d’Alene.
Wendy Olson, a lawyer for Posey and the former U.S. Attorney for Idaho, said Posey wants to set the record straight. “He is speaking through this legal action against Ms. Bushnell to hold her accountable, and to put a stop to the hateful disinformation campaign that is being waged throughout Idaho,” she said.
Posey claims he has suffered extreme emotional distress as many believed he had committed a serious crime. He also said he received consequences from his employer. He’s seeking a jury trial for more than $10,000 in damages.