As part of the Pride in the Park event, April Hoy waves a rainbow flag during the “Pride Stride” march in Coeur d’Alene City Park, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Pride in the Park is North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event to celebrate Pride Month.

A drag performer in the Coeur d’Alene LGBTQ+ pride event this summer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a North Idaho blogger who falsely accused him of exposing himself on stage, writes reporter Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio.

The suit filed in Kootenai County Monday alleges Summer Bushnell, who runs a Facebook page and blog called “The Bushnell Report,” falsely stated Eric Posey flashed his genitalia to the public, including children.

