With the growth in COVID-19 infections among health care workers in Idaho, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said, “Most of these health care workers reported over this two-week period work and live in Ada and Canyon counties.”
“We have reviewed those cases,” she said. “We’ve also talked to the health care facilities that employ many of these health care workers, and we’ve also talked to the district health department. And the general impression is that these health care workers are not getting infected on the job. … For the most part, these are thought to be in the community acquired.”
Asked why, Hahn said Idaho’s health care facilities, including long term care facilities, have learned a lot about dealing with the virus, and have implemented safe practices including the use of personal protective equipment. Health care workers are just like the rest of us, she said – as they go out into the community, they can be exposed where there’s community spread.