Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist, said Idaho's current coronavirus trends are "very concerning, our trends are very concerning. The trends are not headed in the right direction." She said that includes both hospitalizations and rising cases. She said, "That's why the governor has taken this this step," with Gov. Brad Little's announcement today that he's moving the state back into Stage 3 of its four-stage "Idaho Rebounds" reopening plan.
Dr. Hahn: Idaho's COVID-19 trends 'very concerning'
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.