In a Thursday visit to Idaho Falls, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told public officials that testing and mask use must become more widespread in eastern Idaho, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Birx’s visit comes days after Gov. Brad Little reissued some coronavirus related restrictions, but stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, in the midst of a statewide surge that has stressed hospitals and made Idaho one of the nation’s hotspots for new cases.
Birx has been on a nationwide tour through states. When Birx recently visited Bismarck, North Dakota, she called low compliance with public health guidelines in the capital city the lowest “that we have seen,” the Associated Press reported.
Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow told the Post Register on Friday that she and other Idaho public health officials met privately with Birx. Birx also held a general session with community leaders, including local public officials and higher education administrators. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.