Crowd before SJR 101 hearing 1-25-21

A capacity crowd files into the hearing room on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, for a hearing on SJR 101, a proposed constitutional amendment regarding drugs.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dozens of people are signed up to testify this morning on SJR 101, Sen. C. Scott Grow's proposed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from legalizing any psychoactive drug in the future that wasn't already legal in 2020. An overflow room has been set up in the Lincoln Auditorium.

Asked if the Senate State Affairs Committee will vote on the measure this morning, committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said, "If we get there, yes. We want to try to get this thing moving. We'll see how it goes. The senator has done a lot of work."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments