Dozens of people are signed up to testify this morning on SJR 101, Sen. C. Scott Grow's proposed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from legalizing any psychoactive drug in the future that wasn't already legal in 2020. An overflow room has been set up in the Lincoln Auditorium.
Asked if the Senate State Affairs Committee will vote on the measure this morning, committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said, "If we get there, yes. We want to try to get this thing moving. We'll see how it goes. The senator has done a lot of work."