The Regal Edwards Cinema in Downtown Boise will not reopen, writes BoiseDev.com reporter Don Day. Hendricks Commercial Properties CEO Rob Gerbitz confirmed the move to BoiseDev; the large national theater chain closed all of its theaters nationwide last fall as the COVID-19 pandemic began to increase across the US. The downtown Boise theater is no longer listed on the Regal website, though locations at the Boise Spectrum, at Nampa Gateway and Nampa Spectrum remain listed.
Work started recently on a large-scale revamp of the building that houses the theater in Boise’s Bodo project.
Gerbitz told BoiseDev in December, “We want to work with some of the more boutique theater owners, who we are talking to – and reconnect into what is more today’s boutique theater. I visited one we are putting in in Indianapolis – and it’s spectacular. I’ve never been in a theater like this. They don’t have nine screens (like Boise), they have five. Every seat has a massager and heats up. There’s a table with food in front of you.”
