The Linen Building, standing at 1402 W Grove St., is the focal point of downtown Boise’s Linen District. The area could soon see a myriad of upgrades, from new landscaping and small parks to street redesigns meant to improve pedestrian and cycling access.
Boise’s downtown Linen District could soon see a myriad of upgrades, from new landscaping and mini-parks to street redesigns meant to improve pedestrian and cycling access, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
Capital City Development Corporation, Boise’s urban renewal agency, and GGLO, a Seattle-based architecture firm, are leading the project, referred to as Linen Blocks on Grove Street. The agencies recently wrapped up designs and hosted open house meetings with business owners in the area.
Elizabeth Tullis, owner of The Modern Hotel and Bar, welcomes the project. “It always felt like we were on the other side of the tracks,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
The project spans Grove Street from 10th Street to 16th Street. The area is home to restaurants and bars, such as Big City Coffee and Hops and Bottles, as well as retailers, such as Crazy Neighbor and Outdoor Exchange. The district’s centerpiece is the historic Linen Building, a former commercial steam laundry building now used for events and office space for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence.