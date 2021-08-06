We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A new park in downtown Boise was dedicated Thursday afternoon to a trailblazing community leader, retired Idaho lawmaker Cherie Buckner-Webb, writes Joe Parris, reporter for Idaho Press news partner KTVB-TV. Buckner-Webb became the first Black lawmaker elected to serve in the Idaho Legislature in 2010 and has long time been a major community leader working with several nonprofits over the years. From a young age, she's always been a fierce advocate for human rights.
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park is located at 1100 W. Bannock Street in downtown Boise; there's more about the park online here. It features a unique interactive public art installation in the form of a giant stylized tree complete with gently rocking swings, dubbed "Gentle Breeze" and designed by artist Matthew Mazzotta. You can see Parris' full story online here, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.