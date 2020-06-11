An unknown number of U.S. Postal Services mailboxes have been removed from the streets of downtown Boise due to "civil unrest," according to officials, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. A statement from USPS spokesman Floyd Wagoner said the boxes "temporarily have been removed as a precaution near the State Capitol building," and will be reinstalled "as soon as this area is deemed secure."
The Capitol this month has been the site of protests and a vigil, attended by 5,000 to 6,000 people, in response to the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police violence and racism toward African Americans nationwide. Protests in Boise have not led to rioting as seen in some other parts of the country.
