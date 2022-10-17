The U.S. Department of Justice opposes the state and the Legislature’s requests for a federal judge to reconsider his earlier ruling regarding prosecuting providers for abortion, writes Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports." In August, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sided with the DOJ, in-part, and prohibited the prosecution of abortions in emergency situations at hospitals.
Since then, both the Attorney General’s Office and the Legislature have asked the judge to reconsider his decision. They both challenge the decision revolving around the DOJ’s claim that Idaho’s near total abortion ban violates a federal law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
EMTALA requires all hospitals that accept Medicare to stabilize patients in a medical emergency, including pregnant women in emergency situations.
The DOJ opposed the requests to reconsider in a Wednesday filing and applauded the judge’s earlier decision.
“The State and the Legislature merely seek ‘a second bite at the apple’ by rehashing arguments that they previously presented or by offering arguments without any excuse for having failed to raise them before,” attorneys for the DOJ write.
The DOJ claims the State and the Legislature have not demonstrated that extraordinary circumstances exist that would justify reconsideration.