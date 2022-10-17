Federal Courthouse sign Boise generic full size (suitable for print)

The U.S. District Courthouse in Boise

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The U.S. Department of Justice opposes the state and the Legislature’s requests for a federal judge to reconsider his earlier ruling regarding prosecuting providers for abortion, writes Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports." In August, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sided with the DOJ, in-part, and prohibited the prosecution of abortions in emergency situations at hospitals.

Since then, both the Attorney General’s Office and the Legislature have asked the judge to reconsider his decision. They both challenge the decision revolving around the DOJ’s claim that Idaho’s near total abortion ban violates a federal law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

