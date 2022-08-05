Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) tour Idaho National Laboratory’s National Reactor Innovation Center on Wednesday to learn how the lab is advancing nuclear energy to work toward carbon-free energy production.
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited Idaho National Laboratory on Wednesday to see how the lab is supporting the Biden administration’s clean energy goals, writes reporter Jakob Thorington of our sister newspaper, the Post Register in Idaho Falls.
Granholm toured several facilities at INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex, including those involved in nuclear fuel research such as the EBR-II Dome, which is hosting a U.S. Department of Defense nuclear reactor demonstration project. She also visited the Cybercore Integration Center to see how INL is working with Idaho’s university students and faculty to help educate and train the future cybersecurity workforce.
“What INL is doing is critical not just for the Biden administration, it is for the nation for decades to come, it is for the world because the world is embracing nuclear power more and more,” Granholm told the Post Register on Wednesday.
The U.S. is the top nuclear power producer in the world, according to the Nuclear Energy Institiute. However, the U.S. falls behind other countries with its nuclear share of electricity generation in its total energy output and its plans to build new reactors.
