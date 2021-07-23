Coronavirus image generic

Another COVID-19 surge is taking place in Idaho, doctors said Thursday at a virtual press conference. In the past few weeks, the positivity rate has doubled in tests conducted by the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems, writes idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson, which coincides with a doubling in statewide cases.

According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, 49% of Idahoans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The national figure is 65.8%.

“The surge is driven by the unvaccinated population in the state of Idaho,” Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said. “That's the predominant contributor.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

