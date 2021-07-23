We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Another COVID-19 surge is taking place in Idaho, doctors said Thursday at a virtual press conference. In the past few weeks, the positivity rate has doubled in tests conducted by the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems, writes idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson, which coincides with a doubling in statewide cases.
According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, 49% of Idahoans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The national figure is 65.8%.
“The surge is driven by the unvaccinated population in the state of Idaho,” Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said. “That's the predominant contributor.”