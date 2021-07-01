Standard Idaho driver’s license, identification card and instruction permit fees will increase by $5 beginning today, while test fees will increase by $2. The fee increases come as a result of HB 161, intended to raise money for county sheriffs’ offices and make up administrative costs. Fees hadn’t increased in more than 30 years. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.