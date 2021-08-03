We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, presides over the House Ethics Committee on Aug. 2, 2021.
The final comments at today’s House Ethics Committee hearing came from the panel’s chair, Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay. “I think we heard strong testimony from five of those who signed the complaints yesterday expressing their concern,” Dixon said. “We heard that it’s not just conduct unbecoming of a legislator, but of everybody. We should expect more from each one of ourselves, not just as legislators being in the public eye. What if we all behaved this way?”
Dixon said elected officials’ actions and comments are given “legitimacy,” saying, “When you use government forms of communication there’s a sense that this has to be truth, this person was elected to represent us. … We’re accountable for what we say, regardless of the 1st Amendment,” which Giddings cited as justifying her actions. “We have the right to say these things, but there’s also accountability that goes along with that.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Own what you did,” he said. “I think that was strong testimony that I heard yesterday. ... If there was some contrition … all would be forgiven. … We are a very forgiving group. ... When people take accountability for their actions, we move forward.”
“Our role up here is to determine whether a member’s conduct is detrimental to the House of Representatives as a whole,” Dixon said. “Equally as important is the trust between members. Can we trust statements made in committee, from the dais or from presenting legislation? Can we trust statements made on the floor? Being less than truthful during a public hearing while under oath abridges the trust of both the public and fellow members of the House of Representatives, and can justly be construed as conduct unbecoming a member of the House of Representatives.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.