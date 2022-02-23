A divided Idaho Senate passed a non-binding resolution Wednesday decrying “critical race theory,” writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones. SCR 118 denounces “divisive content … appearing in school curriculum across that nation” that “seeks to disregard the history of the United Stated and the nation’s journey to becoming a pillar of freedom in the world.”
“Let’s teach our children how to think, not what to think,” sponsor Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said. Crabtree emphasized that the resolution was not intended to force curriculum changes, but to promote a “fair and balanced view of education.”
The resolution passed on a voice vote after debate that was split across party lines, with Democrats warning of “censorship” and Republicans arguing it would encourage “fair and balanced” history education.
“I’m certainly in favor of learning about the great accomplishments of our country,” said Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow. “But I also think we need to be able to learn from some of our country’s faults, even if they are hard to hear. Our children are not snowflakes.”
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, the Senate Education Committee chairman, said, “We all know that critical race theory and the tearing down the (statues) and different things is taking place in other states. We don’t want that to happen here.”
SCR 118 also takes aim at the 1619 Project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times look into anti-Black racism’s role in the U.S.’ founding.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow took issue with that callout, saying for “a resolution to single out single pieces of literature is inappropriate and borders on censorship.”