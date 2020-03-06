A divided House State Affairs Committee today narrowly approved HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma to amend the Idaho Public Records Act to add new exemptions for lawmakers and public officials. Blanksma, R-Hammett, told the committee the bill was intended to “tighten up” the law, because it takes “a massive amount of time” for government, including the Legislature, to respond to public records requests.
“This is to help you in your drafting process, to keep that out of the public eye when you’re trying to develop those ideas,” she told the lawmakers on the committee.
The bill includes new exemptions for the personal notes of any public official in Idaho that haven’t been shared with others, including the governor; research requests by legislators to legislative staff, including documents developed as a result; personal information, including names, in constituent communications to lawmakers; and communications between lawmakers that aren’t about public business. It also requires more specificity, including a specified date range, for all future public records requests.
Matt Davison, publisher of the Idaho Press, spoke against the bill on behalf of the Newspaper Association of Idaho. “The laws we have in place are good, they’ve been tested over time, they’ve been backed up in courts multiple times,” Davison told the committee. “It seems to me we have a system that works and has worked.”
He added, “We don’t want to hamper you from doing your job. But we want to make sure that there are open records.”
Ken Burgess, lobbyist for the Idaho Press Club, also spoke in opposition to the bill. He thanked Blanksma for showing him and the club’s 1st Amendment Committee early versions of the bill, saying, “It is a softer version of the first couple that we saw, and I think we appreciate that.”
But Burgess said some of the new exemptions proposed in the bill were problematic. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press. Full disclosure here: I’m the current president of the Idaho Press Club, a statewide association of working journalists.