The House has passed SCR 111, authorizing a recess starting tomorrow and running through May 11, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, after representatives debated the merits of per diem payments, which will not be provided during the recess. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, opposed the recess bill because it's "unfair" to North Idaho legislators who will have to travel farther.
"I'm asking you guys that are down here to think about it from our perspective," she said. "The rent down here is super high. ... I don't like to have to use my campaign finances just to be able to live down here, but sometimes that happens because you can't pay for all the expenses."
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, suggested legislators use the time to work with interim committees; she also opposed the withholding of per diem payments.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, "My problem is with the per diem, as well."
"It just seems to me that if we're in-session we should be paid per diem and if we can't be productive that's the way it has to be sometimes," he said.
Debating in favor of the bill, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammott, responded, "I think we can all agree that we want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars."
The House passed the concurrent resolution, 35-22, giving it final passage. Under the proposal, after the week's recess, lawmakers would reconvene on May 12, in order to review any vetoes that may have been issued during the recess by Gov. Brad Little.