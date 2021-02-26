Nearly half the House voted against the budget for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs today, though there was no debate and the budget bill passed, 35-30. It now moves to the Senate. The budget set by JFAC for the commission for next year comes to just $250,300 in state general funds, $418,400 total. The commission has just three employees; the budget shows a 0.7% increase in state funding. Total funds are up by nearly 6%, but that’s because the commission received authorization to spend a $20,000 smoking cessation and prevention grant.
There was less dissent on HB 225, a supplemental appropriation of $89.2 million to the Permanent Building Fund for a list of building projects to be funded in the current budget year, including $45.7 million in alteration and repair projects; and $45.5 million in specific building projects, from buildings at state adult and juvenile corrections facilities to replacement of the Military Division’s Youth Challenge Academy’s dorms to a $3 million upgrade to the University of Idaho’s Parma agricultural research campus.
“I’m going to just say it right up front, this is a ‘Building Idaho’s Future’ supplemental,” Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told the House, “so listen with those years. However, this is one I support.” Some House Republicans have been taking issue with Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, which calls for investing one-time savings this year into an array of infrastructure projects and tax cuts. His move comes after he trimmed this year’s budget through 5% holdbacks at the start of the fiscal year anticipating revenue drops during the pandemic, but instead state revenues soared, building a record state budget surplus.
“I believe these investments are good use of one-time dollars to invest in Idaho,” Horman said of the Permanent Building Fund piece of that, which then passed, 57-9, and now heads to the Senate.
The House also voted 62-6 today in favor of HB 211, Rep. Jim Addis’ bill to allow taxpayers who appeal their property tax assessments to substitute a sale price within the past 12 months in an “arms-length” transaction for the county assessor’s valuation; a similar bill passed both houses last year but was vetoed.
And HB 154, Rep. Ben Adams’ bill to allow county commissioners to “opt out” of vehicle emission-testing programs if air quality improves, passed the House on a 51-17 vote. Adams, R-Nampa, told the House, “In 2019, over 88% of the vehicles in Canyon and Ada county passed the emissions test on the first try, and over 96% of the vehicles in both counties meet compliance. Now I don’t know about you, but that sounds like an unnecessary tax to me.”
Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, invoked House Rule 80 to indicate a potential conflict of interest, as had Adams; Speaker Scott Bedke told Moyle, “Your declaration under Rule 80 of having vehicles that have failed the test will be noted in the journal.”
Also, the House moved HB 195, the “targeted picketing” bill regarding demonstrations at people’s homes, to its amending order for possible amendment. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, “We have found some language that would tighten the scope of what would be covered under HB 195, and we believe it would broaden consensus for the legislation moving forward.” The House agreed by unanimous consent to move the bill from its 3rd Reading Calendar, where it would have been up for debate and vote today, to its amending order.
Both houses have now adjourned until Monday. In the Senate, “fetal heartbeat” anti-abortion legislation had cleared a committee on Feb. 15 and been scheduled for debate on the Senate calendar several times since then, only to be put off; yesterday, it was returned to the Senate State Affairs Committee without explanation.
This morning, that same Senate committee introduced several bills on other topics, including one from Sen. Patti Anne Lodge requiring that signatures on proposed Idaho initiatives be collected in-state; and another from Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, that combines his earlier bill, SB 1112, that would have required that self-called legislative sessions be limited to topics agreed to in advance by 60% of each house, with the House-passed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves into special session. The result is a new proposed constitutional amendment including both provisions that hasn’t yet had a hearing in either house. Also, the panel once again took up SB 1136, the latest version of the Senate GOP leadership’s emergency powers bill, and sent it to the Senate’s 14th Order for possible amendment; they’d already done that once, but Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon explained there was a glitch and it had to be done again.