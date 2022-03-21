This shows the House vote breakdown on SB 1404, providing $1,000 bonuses to Idaho teachers and other school employees. Names in red are "no" votes, those in green are "yes" vote, and white indicates a representative missed the vote.
The Idaho House this morning gave final passage to SB 1404, providing $1,000 bonuses to every Idaho teacher this year, but it was anything but unanimous, passing on a 45-24 vote after only negative debate.
The bill earlier passed the Senate, 28-5, with five Republicans voting “no.” In the House vote today, all 24 “no” votes came from House Republicans.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, told the House, “I appreciate our teachers. My biggest concern with this is that we’re spending ARPA funds, which is supposed to be the funds that we’re investing in our future, right? And were giving one-time bonuses to teachers for work they’ve already done.” He said, “We’ve done a lot for teachers this year. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done on these issues. So I don’t think this is a good investment. So I’m going to be a ‘no.’”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, also spoke against the bill, objecting that administrators, too, would get the $1,000 bonuses. According to the bill, $23.1 million would go to $1,000 bonuses for Idaho teachers; $12.1 million for classified staff in Idaho schools, such as janitors and cafeteria workers; and $1.5 million for administrators. The $36.7 million is slated to come from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund money that was allocated to Idaho.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, the House sponsor of the supplemental appropriation bill – which would allow the funds to be paid out during the current budget year – said, “I think this is just a good way to show our appreciation over some extra hard work that was done over the past year.”
SB 1404 now goes to Gov. Brad Little.
The House held more than half the bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar this morning, and has now recessed until this afternoon at 3, at which time Majority Leader Mike Moyle said it will be suspending rules and taking up bills that were just referred to the 2nd Reading Calendar this morning. This morning, the House also killed a bill, voting down SB 1374 regarding career exploration courses on a 24-45 vote. Those speaking against the bill ranged from Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, to Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
In addition, the House voted 68-1 in favor SB 1311, recognizing the "Idaho cut" of gemstones and sending that bill to the governor.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.