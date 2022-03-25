With deadlines approaching, here's a link to my full story at idahopress.com (subscription required), on how late Friday, the Idaho House once again killed the budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, dashing hopes to adjourn Idaho’s legislative session sine die today.
The budget bill failed on a 29-36 vote. A new version just $100 different was introduced in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after 8:30 p.m., and the House and Senate planned to vote on it Friday night, according to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, but not to adjourn sine die.
Moyle said the hoped-for plan, as the evening wore on, was to "finish and recess for five days."
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, presented the fourth version of the Commission for Libraries budget to the House; the House killed the third version on a 33-36 vote on Thursday, after GOP representatives led by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, argued librarians made the budget “unfundable” by expressing opposition to HB 666, an earlier House bill that sought to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials.
The first two versions of the Commission for Libraries budget were pulled back before they were voted on, amid concerns among House Republicans about “smut” in Idaho libraries.
During a debate Friday evening on a House resolution calling for a House committee to investigate the matter over the next year, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said, "This is about our children and our grandchildren, and my real concern is we're losing them to evil."
