Latinos in Idaho are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, in case counts and hospitalizations, write Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank, Rachel Spacek and Tommy SImmons. The worrisome trend has its roots in a swirl of socioeconomic factors and also, experts say, in a lack of good information making its way into the state’s Hispanic communities.
The confluence of social and economic factors, as well as the information problem, has experts worried as the coronavirus pandemic continues its march through the state.
According to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare data provided to the Idaho Press, Latinos made up over 15.4% of Idahoans who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 30, but make up only 12.8% of the state’s population. The rate Latinos have been hospitalized is 20% higher than would be expected if there were an even distribution of hospitalizations across the state’s demographics. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 3,948 Idahoans have been hospitalized with the disease; 608 are Latino.
