More businesses in Boise could soon expand their dining out onto the sidewalks and or into the street to make room for physical distancing, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The Boise City Council and the Ada County Highway District Commission held a joint meeting last week to discuss their upcoming plans for granting more requests for restaurants to expand dining into the public right of way, with a goal to accommodate more customers while still following health guidelines during the pandemic.
Members of both boards agreed that supporting local businesses by allowing them ways to add more customers is important, and bureaucratic wheels should be greased to push approvals through quickly. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, including a list of more than 80 downtown Boise restaurants that have applied to expand their space outside (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.