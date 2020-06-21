With brands across the country reevaluating naming, packaging and logo designs, one prominent Boise country club said it will change its name, writes BoiseDev.com's Don Day. Plantation Country Club will drop its current name as part of a redesign and rebranding. “One of the biggest changes planned from the beginning of Glass Creek purchasing Plantation Country Club in December 2018 was to redesign the golf course,” general manager Jayson Petersen wrote in a Facebook post. “It was our plan to unveil a new name for the Club with the redeveloped golf course.”
“We felt from the beginning that ‘Plantation Country Club’ did not reflect the vision we had for the Club’s future: a modern, inclusive, and welcoming club for all members of the community,” he wrote. “The club name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values. In hindsight, the decision to wait to change the name was a mistake, for which ownership takes full responsibility.”
You can read Day's full story online here, or pick up Saturday's BoiseDev section of the Idaho Press.