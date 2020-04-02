The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare briefly posted online Wednesday a form where people could complain about businesses violating the statewide stay-home order, then quickly took it down after complaints from several Republican lawmakers, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. "A compliance form previously available at coronavirus.idaho.gov has been removed from the site and will not be reposted," DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said Thursday. "It was an effort to handle the large number of complaints coming from the public about others who were not following Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order."
The form, which said it could be used "to express concerns about a business or entity's compliance with the statewide stay-home order," provided spaces for complainants to put the name and address of a business and describe the nature of their concern.
“Since the coronavirus hotline has been live the vast majority of calls are complaints about perceptions of others not following stay at home,” state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen wrote in a message to Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “The form was placed on the website to try to move the calls out of the call center. This was good people with good intentions. But what should have been a ‘submit questions, ideas and complaints here’ form was not done that way. Once I became aware I had it taken down immediately.”
