It turns out there was no great mystery about Sen. Dan Johnson’s motion for the state Division of Human Resources budget. Johnson just had another meeting scheduled this morning, so he missed the early-morning work session at which JFAC members share their motions and take questions from other members on them, a move he said he’ll try to avoid repeating now that budget-setting is under way. Johnson’s motion matched the governor’s recommendation, and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved it unanimously.
A key initiative included in the DHR budget for next year is $79,200 and one new full-time position to operate a new employee complaint hotline, as proposed by Gov. Brad Little. State employees will be able to call the hotline to report waste, fraud, abuse, or other personnel issues. The move comes after the state had to settle a whistleblower lawsuit for $545,000 after the state Department of Labor retaliated against and fired an employee for sending anonymous emails complaining about employees of the department skirting purchasing rules.
Johnson said he’d like to see DHR “create meaningful performance measures to bring back to the Legislature next session” to show “what we’re getting for our money with this position.”
Overall, the DHR budget set by the joint committee comes to $2.5 million for next year, a 5.2% increase; the division is funded through fees paid by every state agency with classified employees. “This budget will ensure the division is adequately funded … to support state agency human resource issues,” Johnson said as he made his motion.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, seconded the motion and it passed, 18-0. It was the final budget set by the joint committee on a fairly uneventful first morning of agency budget-setting; the process is scheduled to run through March 6. Though budget bills still need passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, they rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.