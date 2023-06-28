The River Club golf development (copy)

A golfer hits a putt on one of the greens at The River Club golf course along State Street in Garden City on June 15. The club was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign that includes a plan to build 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The city council unanimously approved the application on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

On Monday, the Garden City City Council unanimously passed a motion to approve a redevelopment of the River Club, a golf course on 6515 W State St., Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes. 

The council meeting lasted two hours; about half of the meeting was a rebuttal by Bob Taunton on behalf of the applicant. The original application was modified by the applicant to mitigate some of the concerns expressed during the public hearing two weeks ago.


Load comments