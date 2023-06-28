A golfer hits a putt on one of the greens at The River Club golf course along State Street in Garden City on June 15. The club was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign that includes a plan to build 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The city council unanimously approved the application on Monday.
On Monday, the Garden City City Council unanimously passed a motion to approve a redevelopment of the River Club, a golf course on 6515 W State St., Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
The council meeting lasted two hours; about half of the meeting was a rebuttal by Bob Taunton on behalf of the applicant. The original application was modified by the applicant to mitigate some of the concerns expressed during the public hearing two weeks ago.
”I think the decision that was made represents a fair balance between the rights of the developer and the interest of preserving the existing neighborhood,” Garden City Mayor John Evans said.
The River Club, which was established in 1917, was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign of residences at the club in December. The development will be on 22 acres of land and includes 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The plan requires a golf course remodel, rerouting some holes and adding new cart paths. The Lincoln Property Company is investing $250 million in the project. A reconfigured golf course adjacent to the Boise River will be preserved as a part of the redevelopment.
