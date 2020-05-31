Measures necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 pushed Idaho’s unemployment levels to a record high, but many local developers are moving ahead with major projects anyway, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Prior to the sudden economic slowdown, the Treasure Valley was in the midst of a yearslong boom that drew thousands new residents, spurred business expansions and a saw a slew of high rise tower projects spring up. Even though the country is in a new stage of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, the vast majority of Boise’s major development projects currently underway will continue as planned.
However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions about the future. Developers say lenders have tightened up their requirements for projects, the length of stay-at-home orders brings questions for parking revenue and the era of social distancing means offices could be laid out differently than ever before. But regardless of the changes, several of Boise’s developers believe the Treasure Valley will continue to grow as people flee densely populated cities such as San Francisco and Seattle to stay away from the virus.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.