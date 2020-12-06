As part of the redevelopment of the former Plantation Country Club in Garden City, the developer began exploring the use of an area in the Boise River for golf facilities, writes Don Day of BoiseDev.com. The golf course, now known as The River Club, would add a new hole, tee boxes and green on a portion of land owned by the State of Idaho that sits in the channel of the Boise River.
Though often called an island, the land is connected to the river banks except when water is at its highest during the spring. David Lehman of Primus Policy Group represents River Club owner Glass Creek, LLC on the project. He said owner Will Gustafson and the course designer started to look for creative solutions to reconfigure the course after purchasing it in 2018. The Ada County Highway District will soon take control of a strip of land on the north side of the course, which will trigger removal of the current 10th hole.
The river land is public trust land owned by the state of Idaho; the only way the golf course could use it is through a lease from the Idaho Department of Lands, for which the developers are negotiating.
“Title to these lands is held in trust and is administered for the public benefit rather than for a specific beneficiary,” the Department of Lands notes on its website. “IDL manages these lands to provide for their commercial, navigational, recreational and other uses.”
The land must remain accessible to the public in some way, according to Lehman. Glass Creek hopes to add public amenities to the island, he said. You can read Day's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or pick up the BoiseDev section of Saturday's Idaho Press.