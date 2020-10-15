Asked whether, given the rise in cases and the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is worse now in Idaho than it has been at any earlier time, what Idaho’s been doing isn’t working – and why the state hasn’t moved to impose quarantines, travel limitations or other methods to tamp down on the spread of the virus, Gov. Brad Little said, “I would say that a lot of the recommendations are working. We’ve got multiple cities where there are mask ordinances, we’ve got multiple health districts, we’ve got multiple school districts where that is working.” He also noted that businesses in Idaho increasingly are mandating masks and other preventive measures. ”It’s just good business practices,” he said.
The governor also urged anyone who’s worried or who has an underlying health condition, or a family member at risk, to request an absentee ballot rather than voting in-person on Nov. 3. “That will keep ups from having a super spreader event on election day,” he said.
The governor also was asked about why he hasn’t reversed the 5% budget holdback on higher education, even as the state is now forecasting a record, half-billion-dollar-plus budget surplus. Little said it’s not off the table. “I haven’t ruled out sitting down with the stakeholders and the state board and doing something additional for higher education,” he said.