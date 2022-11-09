Rotunda dome file

The rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol, where a giant state flag hangs during the legislative session.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

There were so many changes in the Idaho Legislature in this year’s elections, both the primary and general, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more. But when the dust all settled in the cold, snow-covered light of the morning after election day today, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate didn’t change one iota.

The Idaho Senate still will have 28 Republicans and seven Democrats, just as it does now. That’s even with the upset in the Treasure Valley’s swing district, District 15, where centrist Democrat Rick Just, who was endorsed by outgoing GOP Sen. Fred Martin, defeated Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, by 327 votes. That’s because up in Latah County, Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, lost to bombastic former GOP Sen. Dan Foreman by 391 votes, bringing the Senate party numbers back where they were.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

