Ride-hailing services, known for clogging the cellphone waiting area at the Boise Airport, will soon have their own designated drop-off, pickup and holding areas, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The Boise Airport has reached an operating agreement with Uber to standardize their drivers' movements while picking up and dropping off airport users, which should reduce congestion within the airport roadway loop. The airport is working through a similar agreement with Lyft, another ride-hailing company.
"By designating these locations it should lead to a better experience for both the airport customers and the ride-share passengers," said Sean Briggs, business development manager for the Boise Airport, which is run by the city.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.