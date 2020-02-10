“As of last week, about 62,000 Idahoans have enrolled with Medicaid under Medicaid expansion,” Medicaid Administrator Matt Wimmer told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning. “So far, that has gone remarkably smoothly and we are very pleased with how that has rolled out. We have a lot of folks working a lot of hours to make that happen … working lots of nights and weekends. … So I want to say thank you to all of those folks.”
Wimmer said there are “some very, very preliminary benefits utilization data starting to come in after the first month. … We’re seeing a lot of prescriptions being transferred over, which is not too surprising, since that’s one of the first things you’d want to do if you got new coverage.”
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, asked of the 62,000 new Medicaid expansion enrolless, how many were previously covered through the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange. “Right around 13,000 came over from the exchange to Medicaid,” Wimmer responded.
Wimmer said the department has submitted four waiver applications to federal authorities, as directed by the Legislature, to add items to the voter-approved expansion program, including for work requirements and family planning referrals, but hasn't yet received any approvals. Medicaid expansion started Jan. 1. Voters approved it by initiative in November of 2018.