Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney now says based on legal advice from the Idaho Attorney General’s office, rapper Kanye West never should have been certified for the Idaho ballot, but he was, on Sept. 7, and Denney’s not sure if there’s still time to remove him. “We certified that and sent out the sample ballots,” Denney said. “And the printing could be taking place as we speak.”
“If we have not printed anything, we may reverse that decision because we have reason to,” Denney said. “But maybe as a practical matter, we can’t.”
Asked what would happen if an ineligible candidate appeared on Idaho’s presidential ballot, Denney said, “Well, if he were to win, it would be invalid. But I don’t suspect that that would be the case, even in Idaho.”
“We should make a decision by this afternoon,” he said. “It’s one of those things. If we had gotten the challenge earlier, the right thing to do would have been to have denied him access to the ballot.”