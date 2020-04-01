Here's a news release from Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney; Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek covered Denney's press conference this afternoon and has a full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.
"Boise, Idaho – In order to keep Idahoans safe amid a growing global health pandemic and protect their right to vote, Idahoans will vote in the May primary exclusively from home using absentee ballots. If you want to vote in the election, you will need to request your ballot online at Idahovotes.gov or contact your local county clerk.
Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, it simply was not safe for voters, election workers or the larger community to hold in-person voting for the May primary. Having Idahoans request an absentee ballot and vote at home will protect the health of Idahoans, slow the spread of COVID-19, allow the election to move forward as scheduled and ensure that everyone can still exercise their right to vote.
To vote in the May 19 primary, Idahoans MUST REQUEST their ballot from their county clerk or online through the Secretary of State’s website by May 19. Once their ballot arrives to their home, voters simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.
“We will be sending an absentee ballot request to every registered voter that has NOT already requested a ballot for May, so if you can’t access IdahoVotes.gov, you don’t need to worry,” says Secretary Lawerence Denney. “We will send you a request form to your registered address by mail in the next roughly 10-14 days.”
Voters should not wait until May 19 to request their ballot or to vote. You can start today, and as soon as you receive your requested ballot, fill it out and mail it back in.
Voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should please directly contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations may be available."