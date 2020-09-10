Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says he’s awaiting legal advice from the Idaho Attorney General’s office on how to respond to the challenge of rapper Kanye West’s ballot status in the upcoming November presidential election. West filed to run as an independent in Idaho, certifying that he wasn’t a member of any political party, but he’s actually a registered Republican in Wyoming, which he listed as his state of residence. West also noted on a Federal Election Commission filing an affiliation with the “BDY” party, an apparent reference to the “Birthday Party,” which West has cited in public statements but which isn’t a recognized political party in Idaho.
West told Forbes in July he picked that party name “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” He’s qualified for the ballot in 10 states, including such battleground states as Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota, but was just booted from the Arizona ballot over the same legal issue cited in the Idaho challenge; Arizona has an identical law. West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has made rambling statements about his reasons for running and also has expressed support for President Trump; in other states, Trump campaign backers have worked to help him qualify for the ballot, according to national news reports on CNN, Forbes and Politico.
Denney said, “I’m not surprised by anything any more.”