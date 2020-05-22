Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, in response to tonight’s federal court order, has sent a letter to all 44 county clerks instructing them to reopen the absentee ballot request period until Tuesday at 8 p.m. “While we regret the additional expense and tremendous logistical strain this will place on the clerks, staff, and counties of Idaho, this is nonetheless a court-issued decision with which we will comply,” Denney said in the letter. “I know that this is a holiday weekend, that in many cases you have given your staff time to be with their families, and that making this happen will be very difficult. “
He told the clerks, “Acceptable methods of transmission of the request for absentee ballot, as per Idaho statute, include physical delivery to the county, postal delivery, fax or electronic delivery including via email (with digital image of complete application and signature clear enough to verify), or via the ISVRS system from the online application. Regardless of the method of transmission, the properly completed request MUST be received by your office by 8 p.m. local time on May 26 for a ballot to be issued.”
The court order didn’t reopen voter registration, so registration closed May 19, Denney said. It also didn’t extend the June 2 deadline, by 8 p.m., for completed absentee ballots to be physically in the hands of county clerks.
Denney said many voters will need to physically deliver their ballots to their county clerk’s office, as they may not arrive in time to mail.
He also attached a copy of the official absentee ballot request form; it is here above with this post. If you download, complete and sign it, you can mail or deliver it to your county clerk and still get an absentee ballot for the primary election, provided you’re already a registered voter.
“Again, while we regret that this is the situation we find ourselves in, I thank you and your staff members for their continued and tireless commitment to the people of Idaho and to administering elections with the highest regard to fairness and accuracy,” Denney wrote.
The Secretary of State’s “Idaho Votes” website is now once again accepting absentee ballot requests.