After the House killed his budget on the floor today, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney – a former House speaker – said, “If it’s a message to me, it’s not well-received.” There wasn’t much debate on the budget, but House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said he was steamed that the Secretary of State didn’t make a 2% reduction in his base budget, as Gov. Brad Little has asked state agencies under his control to do. Some constitutional officers have followed the governor’s lead; others haven’t.
In Denney’s case, “He did not ask our office at all” to follow suit, Denney said. Denney’s budget for next year, as set by JFAC, actually showed a 29.9% cut in funding from this year’s level.
Denney said in the future, he anticipates his office’s expenses to increase, due to “elections being critical infrastructure” with cybersecurity needs. “I suspect we will be asking for more next year,” he said.
“I think there’s other politics being played,” he said.
Denney acknowledged that he was questioned under oath by the attorneys for state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth in her defense against a lawsuit from the GOP legislative leadership over her refusal to vacate her first-floor office space in the Capitol to make way for new private offices for House members. “When that happens, you answer the questions they ask,” said Denney, who said his sworn affidavit was sought because he was speaker of the House at the time of the decisions to renovate the state Capitol. “I don’t think it hurt their case, I don’t think it improved it any,” he said of his deposition.
“My personal take is when we gave in to Gov. Otter on that quadrant of the Capitol, that we gave up any control of it,” Denney said, “because the Capitol Commission came in and remodeled it for the treasurer’s office,” even though the law said the Legislature had control over the first floor.