Democratic state lawmakers unveiled proposals to lift a freeze on the homeowner’s exemption, increase a tax break for needy seniors and end a big loophole that nets millions for Micron Technology Tuesday as ways to reduce Idahoans’ property taxes during the upcoming legislative session.
“Homeowners are feeling the crunch,” said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise. “Every year, state policies are shifting more and more of the property tax load onto homeowners and away from other types of real estate.”
Her proposal would remove the $100,000 cap lawmakers placed on the homeowner’s exemption in 2016. It also would index future increases in the exemption to local property values; prior to 2016, the state tied increases in the exemption to a statewide index of home values.
The minority Democrats said their proposals would do more to provide relief to homeowners than three proposals endorsed earlier by a joint interim committee. That panel backed measures to set up a new statewide reporting system for more transparency on local government expenditures; impose new caps on local government budgets, even in fast-growing areas; and sharply restrict local governments from rolling up rainy-day savings funds, even to save for big future capital projects.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “None of those directly cut any property taxes.”
He noted that he, Necochea and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, all submitted numerous legislative proposals to the interim committee, but it never considered or voted on them.
Burgoyne unveiled a proposal to increase the circuit breaker, the main property-tax break Idaho offers to low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veterans. It hasn’t been adjusted for inflation since 2006.
